Biden: Don’t Know if There Will Be a Republican Party in 2024

President Joe Biden said, “I have no idea if there will be the Republican Party” in 2024, when he was asked if he will run for reelection.

Biden said it was his “expectation” to run for reelection, but failed to say definitively if he would. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pressed him, “so is that a yes that you are running for re-election?”

“Look, I don’t know where you guys come from, man. I’ve never been able to travel. I’m a great respecter of fate. I’ve never been able to plan four and a half, three and a half years ahead for certain,” Biden responded.

Collins tried again, “and do you believe you’ll be running against former president Trump?”

“Oh, come on. I don’t even think about — I have no idea. I have no idea if there will be the Republican Party, do you?” Biden added. “I know you don’t have to answer my question, but I mean, you know, do you?”

“I mean, look, this is — the way I view things, I become a great respecter of fate in my life. I set a goal that’s in front of me to get things done for the people I care most about, which are hard-working, decent American people who are getting it really stuck to them,” Biden concluded.