Alleged Boulder gunman Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa passed a background check for his AR-15 variant firearm and purchased it at retail.

In other words, he complied with the very gun control the left assures us will make our country safe.

Breitbart News reported that Alissa opened fire in a Boulder grocery store Monday, killing ten people, including officer Eric Talley, a 10-year veteran of the Boulder Police Department.

Democrat calls for background check gun control were near-immediate, including President Biden’s call for H.R. 8–universal background check legislation–to be passed by the Senate.

Breitbart News pointed out that Colorado already has universal background checks, and has had them since 2013. In other words, every gun sale in Colorado, retail or private, requires a background check to be performed.

On Friday, Reuters explained that Alissa bought a Ruger AR-15 variant six days before carrying out the attack.

Moreover, “The store where Alissa bought the Ruger said the suspect passed a background check before making the purchase legally.”

This means the alleged Boulder attacker is only the latest of high profile shooter to acquire his gun by cooperating with the left’s go-to gun controls.

Here are other attackers who acquired their guns via background checks:

Atlanta-area attacker (March 16, 2021)

Parkland high school attacker (February 14, 2018)

Texas church attacker (November 5, 2017)

Las Vegas attacker (October 1, 2017)

Alexandria attacker (June 14, 2017))

Orlando attacker (June 12, 2016)

UCLA gunman (June 1, 2016))

San Bernardino attackers (December 2, 2015)

Colorado Springs attacker (October 31, 2015)

Umpqua Community College attacker (October 1, 2015)

Alison Parker’s attacker (August 26, 2015)

Lafayette movie theater attacker (July 23, 2015)

Chattanooga attacker (July 16, 2015)

Alleged Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal attacker (Jun 17, 2015)

Muhammad Carton Contest attackers (May 3, 2014)

Las Vegas cop killers (June 9, 2015)

Santa Barbara attacker (May 23, 2014)

Fort Hood attacker (April 2, 2014)

Arapahoe High School attacker (December 13, 2013)

D.C. Navy Yard attacker (September 16, 2013)

Aurora movie theater attacker (July 20, 2012)

Gabby Giffords’ attacker (January 8, 2011)

Fort Hood attacker (November 5, 2009)

Northern Illinois University attacker (February 14, 2008)

Virginia Tech attacker (April 16, 2007).

Yet Gabby Giffords’ gun control group claims, “Universal background checks are essential to close deadly loopholes in our laws that allow millions of guns to end up in the hands of individuals at an elevated risk of committing violence each year.”

