A poll by YouGov shows that 69 percent of political independents are blaming President Joe Biden for the spiraling migration surge at the southern border and that only 35 percent of Biden’s 2020 voters excuse him from blame.

The March 23-25 poll of 1,606 adults was conducted for Yahoo! News, and it asked: “Who do you think bears most of the blame for the situation at the border?”

Overall, 66 percent of adults give most, some, or a little blame to Biden, while just 19 percent say he serves no blame. Sixteen percent said they were not sure.

However, the numbers are worse for Biden among the swing-voting independents who decide elections.

Thirty-two percent of swing-voting independents give Biden “most of the blame,” while 16 percent give him “some blame” and 21 percent give him a “little blame.”

Just 17 percent of independents say Biden does not deserve any blame.

Worse, Biden’s base is divided, even before the bulk of the expected migrants arrive in the spring.

Twenty-two percent of Biden’s 2020 voters give him “most of the blame” or “some blame.”

Thirty-two percent of his 2020 voters give him “a little” blame.

Thirty-five percent give him “no blame.”

Those numbers will likely get worse for Biden before the 2022 election, while his pro-migration progressive deputies continue to help many poor economic migrants enter the United States to compete for good jobs, decent housing, and K-12 resources, said Rob Law, the director of regulatory affairs and policy at the Center for Immigration Studies.

“The United States is supposed to be reopening,” he said, adding:

Are the American people going to be punished again, and forced back into their homes, and their businesses shut down, because a new wave of virus spread is occurring … simply because the Biden folks don’t want to actually enforce the laws? What you’re going to see here is that there are dire consequences for ordinary Americans … That is going to start generating a lot of outrage from American people.

In the next few months, poll numbers will likely show a greater share of people willing to blame Biden for most of the problem — and may show more people feeling strongly opposed to Biden’s policy, Law said.

The YouGov poll did not ask respondents to estimate the harm caused to Americans by Biden’s pro-migration policy.

But the overall political clout of the migration crisis is suggested by other polls. For example, Rasmussen Reports posted a survey on March 24, saying:

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 65% of Likely U.S. Voters think border security is a vital national security interest for the United States these days. Only 20% disagree and 14% say they’re not sure …. [up] since February 2019, when 59% said border security is a vital national security interest.

Also, just 37 percent of 2,500 likely voters think the country is heading in the right direction, according to a Rasmussen Reports survey for the week ending March 25, 2021. “Fifty-seven percent (57%) of voters believe the nation is headed down the wrong track, up [by] three points from a week ago,” Rasmussen reported.

But YouGov reported that 61 percent of Biden’s voters said former President Donald Trump deserves “most of” the blame.

Both Biden’s and Trump’s 2020 voters want also to blame Congress. Sixty-seven percent of Biden’s voters say Congress deserves “most” or “some” of the blame. Forty-one percent of Trump’s supporters say Congress deserves “most” of the blame, while 36 percent say it deserves “some” of the blame.

For many years, a wide variety of pollsters have shown deep and broad American opposition to legal migration, labor migration, and the inflow of temporary contract workers into jobs sought by young U.S. graduates.

The multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, intra-Democrat, and solidarity-themed opposition to labor migration coexists with generally favorable personal feelings toward legal immigrants and toward immigration in theory — despite the media magnification of many skewed polls and articles still pushing the 1950s corporate “Nation of Immigrants” claim.

The deep public opposition is built on the widespread recognition that migration moves money from employees to employers, from families to investors, from young to old, from children to their parents, from homebuyers to real estate investors, and from the central states to the coastal states.