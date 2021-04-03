Study: AOC Among Least Effective Members of Congress

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was reportedly among the least effective members of the previous Congress, a survey from the nonpartisan Center for Effective Lawmaking found.

She introduced 21 bills the center defined as “substantive,” but the legislation got no action in committees, no floor votes, and none became law, according to the center, which gleans data from Congress.gov, the New York Post reported Saturday.

“She introduced a lot of bills, but she was not successful at having them receive any sort of action in committee or beyond committee and if they can’t get through committee they cannot pass the House,” said Alan Wiseman, who is a Vanderbilt political scientist and co-director of the center.

“It’s clear that she was trying to get her legislative agenda moving and engage with the lawmaking process. But she wasn’t as successful as some other members were — even among [other] freshmen — at getting people to pay attention to her legislation,” Wiseman noted.

In regard to the legislative effectiveness of congressional Democrats, Ocasio-Cortez ranked 230th out of 240, the Post article said, adding, “Among the 19 Dem lawmakers from New York state, she ranked dead last.”

In February, Ocasio-Cortez received attention for helping raise millions of dollars for Texans who were victims of the winter storm that left so many without power and water, Breitbart News reported.

However, her motive was not altogether philanthropic, according to Justin Haskins who is executive editor and a research fellow at the Heartland Institute.

“Never one to let a crisis go to waste, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., blamed Texas’s Republican-led government for the power outages and then, quite remarkably, alleged, ‘The infrastructure failures in Texas are quite literally what happens when you *don’t* pursue a Green New Deal,'” he wrote in a commentary published by Fox News:

AOC’s proposed massive transformation of America’s energy industry would likely require destroying millions of acres of land while building billions of new solar panels and at least a million new wind turbines. In the process of rolling out the Green New Deal, many of the 6.8 million jobs that are currently supported by traditional energy sectors, like oil and gas, would be wiped out.

Meanwhile, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) told the Post this week, “Her ludicrous policy ideas would destroy our country — Americans should be thankful she’s not effective.”