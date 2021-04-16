Biden: Mass Shootings Occur Every Day (if You Add Up Other Shootings)

While answering a reporter’s question on gun control in light of the FedEx attack, President Joe Biden suggested there is a mass shooting every day, if you add up other shootings.

Biden said, “Every single day there’s a mass shooting in the United States if you count all those who are killed out on the streets of our cities and our rural areas.”

He went on to claim that gun owners support universal background checks and suggested the “majority” of gun owners “think we should not be selling ‘assault weapons.'”

While making his comments, Biden asked, “Who in God’s name needs a weapon that can hold 100 rounds, or 40 rounds, or 20 rounds?”

He added, “It’s just wrong.”

Earlier in the day Friday the White House released a statement from Biden in which he admitted he still lacked “critical details about the shooting.” Yet he said, “We must act.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.