Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor Families Ask Black Lives Matter Where Money Went

The families of Michael Brown and Breonna Taylor — two of the iconic victims in the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement — are questioning the funding of the movement, with Taylor’s family calling the Louisville, Kentucky BLM branch a “fraud.”

Earlier this month, when the New York Post reported Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors had bought four homes since 2016, New York City area Black Lives Matter leader Hawk Newsome called for “an independent investigation.”

Those concerns are now being amplified by other figures within the movement, after Khan-Cullors defended her real estate purchases last week as part of her effort to support her family, and claimed her wealth was not due to the organization itself.

The Washington Examiner‘s Joseph Simonson reported Monday:

[O]n Thursday, the mother of Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed by police during a raid in March 2020, charged that the movement in her city of Louisville, Kentucky, is nothing more than a scam. “I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville, and personally have found them to be fraud,” Tamika Palmer wrote on Facebook.

… Last month, the father of Michael Brown, an 18-year-old shot and killed by police officers in Ferguson, Missouri, asked Black Lives Matter a simple question: “Where is all that money going?” A review of Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation’s financial documents found the group raised nearly $100 million in 2020, of which less than $40 million was spent in the last year.

Khan-Cullors said last week that the organization is not a “charity,” and that people in the community with financial needs should pressure the government for reparations for slavery.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.