Iowa’s Cindy Axne Votes with Nancy Pelosi 100 Percent of the Time

The National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC) released a new attack ad Wednesday, highlighting vulnerable Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne (IA) voting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) 100 percent of the time.

Axne is the NRCC’s latest attack on taking back the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. Currently, Axne is the sole Democrat from the Iowa Congressional caucus.

The NRCC’s ad highlights the Democrat’s willingness to vote 100 percent of the time with Pelosi on her far-left partisan agenda. The ad shows Axne stood by Pelosi on major far-left partisan issues such as expanding the Supreme Court and possibly looking into expanding more than the Supreme Court.

During an appearance on MSNBC, the vulnerable Democrat refused to rule out any attempt of court-packing. Axne said she supports President Joe Biden’s commission to “study” expanding the Supreme Court and will defer to that commission when the time comes, adding, “I’m where the Speaker is on this.”

.@RepCindyAxne votes with @SpeakerPelosi 100% of the time. She always puts Nancy's agenda before Iowa. She even says so herself! pic.twitter.com/CkcLrFrbzF — NRCC (@NRCC) April 21, 2021

Axne also received a “Four Pinocchios” fact-check rating from the establishment media outlet the Washington Post for making false claims during a radio interview, saying Democrats in the House have “no jurisdiction” over efforts to pack the Supreme Court by expanding the number of justices from nine to 13. The Post found her statement to be clearly false, as the full House and Senate could vote on the bill introduced by Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY).

Additionally, the ad brings up Axne’s willingness to stand idly while Pelosi going after her Republican Iowa colleague’s congressional seat that was state-certified. Pelosi, for months, tried to overturn the state-certified election in Iowa’s Second Congressional District. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) won the seat by six votes. The loser, Rita Hart, went to Washington in hopes of using D.C.’s one-party rule under Pelosi’s leadership to overturn the election to unseat Miller-Meeks and seat Hart.

Axne refused to issue any new statement on the matter as it progressed in order to stand with her Iowa colleague. Instead, she took the side of Pelosi and used the same exact statement for four months.

Furthermore, the ad shows Axne agreeing with Pelosi saying, “we’re on a good path at the border under the leadership of Joe Biden, President Biden.” During an interview last week, Axne was asked whether or not she agreed with Pelosi that the southern border was “on a good path” under Biden’s leadership.

Axne said she would agree with Pelosi “because we now have a president in office that actually wants to tackle this issue that’s been before us for years.” Axne added, “we have a broken immigration system in this country. This has been an issue for a long time,”

A spokesman from the Republicans’ campaign arm, Mike Berg, said in a statement, “Cindy Axne always puts Nancy Pelosi’s radical agenda before Iowa.”

The NRCC previously released a list of 47 “offensive opportunities” for the midterm elections, which Axne is on. The list includes 29 Battleground Democrats. The Battleground Districts are where “President Biden lost the district or where the 2020 presidential or congressional margin was within 5 percent.”

A survey done by the NRCC found that linking Democrats to Pelosi’s agenda helps Republicans in the polls. A February poll from the NRCC showed, when Pelosi pushes her partisan, socialist agenda, the Republican’s advantage grows in the ticket-splitting districts. Pelosi’s poll numbers were down 20 percent, showing her at a 58 percent unfavorable rating. Out of the unfavorable, over half (51 percent) find her very unfavorable.