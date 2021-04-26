It’s Official: Signatures Trigger Recall Election for California Gov. Gavin Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) will almost certainly face a recall election later this year, after Secretary of State Shirley Weber announced Monday afternoon that the signature threshold had been reached.

In a statement, Weber said:

California Secretary of State Dr. Shirley N. Weber has announced that the threshold of verified signatures reported by counties has been met for the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom. The valid signatures in the 10th report are 1,626,042, which exceeds the total of 1,495,709 signatures required. Counties still have until April 29th to verify the validity of any remaining signatures. “This now triggers the next phase of the recall process, a 30-business-day period in which voters may submit written requests to county Registrars of Voters to remove their names from the recall petition,” Secretary Weber said. “A recall election will be held unless a sufficient number of signatures are withdrawn.” … If after this period the recall election still has a sufficient number of signatures, the Department of Finance will have 30 business days to estimate the cost of the recall election. Following that, the Joint Legislative Budget Committee will have 30 calendar days to review and comment on those estimates before the Lieutenant Governor sets the date for the recall election.

Newsom will be the second governor in California’s history to face a recall election, and only the eleventh public official in the state to do so.

