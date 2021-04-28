Before Biden Speech, Amnesty Groups Promise $50 Million Campaign

A coalition of left-wing groups is promising to spend $50 million to push an amnesty through the Senate, via a 60-vote majority or a 51-vote reconciliation maneuver, according to the Associated Press.

“The effort includes a $30 million commitment from a group of advocacy organizations calling themselves We Are Home, in addition to a $20 million commitment from a handful of other immigration groups, including the Mark Zuckerberg-backed FWD.us,” said the AP report.

The report was posted shortly before President Joe Biden will give a speech in Congress urging passage of amnesty bills. The Washington Post reported April 28:

Biden will call on Congress to pass his immigration proposal, which includes a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented immigrants and funding for security upgrades at the border and ports of entry, according to an administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the address ahead of its public release. The move marks an attempt by Biden to show his seriousness on immigration policy at a time when he is under attack from Republicans over the migrant surge at the border and from Democrats over his handling of how many refugees should be allowed into the country.

The Biden amnesty plan would dramatically increase the inflow of immigrants and effectively remove any limits on the inflow of foreign college graduates who want white-collar jobs. The delivery of these workers, consumers, and renters would shift a massive amount of wealth from working Americans and towards coastal investors and states.

Bloomberg exposes the OPT-worker program that CEOs use to push many US graduates out of tech & Fortune 500 careers.

You'd think estb. journos would care about their kids' futures. But corporate media won't follow the $$ in migration politics.#H1B #OPT

The AP report added:

The coalition of groups, which includes Community Change Action, the Service Employees International Union and the United Farm Workers, among others, is also planning nearly 60 events on May 1 for May Day. And it’s launching a paid field effort aimed at defending Democrats in difficult seats and supporting pro-immigrant “champions” in the House and the Senate to make sure they maintain strong support for a pathway to citizenship. Praeli said that the groups are investing $2.5 million to $5 million over the next week on their field effort in key states and that part of the focus will be pressuring Democrats to embrace the use of reconciliation — an obscure parliamentary tool that allows lawmakers to pass some policy with 51 votes in the 100-member Senate rather than the 60 votes typically needed — to pass a pathway to citizenship.

“Our people delivered at the ballot box, and now it’s their time to use every tool available to them,” said Lorella Praeli, the president of Community Change Action, which is working with the We Are Home umbrella campaign and with many small, progressive-funded groups. “Reconciliation is one of those tools,” she said.

The campaign is backed by FWD.us, an investor group that was created by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to help pass the 2013 “Gang of Eight” amnesty. If it had passed, the bill would have shifted much wealth from wage earners to investors by trimming wages and nudging up housing prices.

Investors and business groups are spending far more than $50 million to push the 2021 amnesty. For example, the push for amnesty by progressives — including Zuckerberg — is working alongside a pro-amnesty coalition led by the Koch network and by former President George Bush.

The groups are also funding an ad campaign to portray GOP legislators as hypocritical and uncaring. One video ad echoes FWD.us policy of downplaying jobs in favor of spotlighting children at the border and is likely aimed at women voters:

Republicans were silent when children were abused and died in immigration custody under the Trump administration. Instead of working on solutions, they’re joyriding on boats. Republicans don’t care about children at the border, they never have, and they never will. President Biden has a plan to fix the mess Republicans left at the border. So while Republicans are fighting for attention, Joe Biden will keep fighting to get things done.

For many years, a wide variety of pollsters have shown deep and broad opposition to labor migration and the inflow of temporary contract workers into jobs sought by young U.S. graduates.

This opposition is multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, intra-Democratic, rational, and recognizes the solidarity that Americans owe to each other.

The voter opposition to elite-backed economic migration coexists with support for legal immigrants and some sympathy for illegal migrants. But only a minority of Americans — mostly Leftists — embrace the many skewed polls and articles pushing the 1950’s corporate “Nation of Immigrants” claim.

The deep public opposition to labor migration is built on the widespread recognition that migration moves money away from most Americans’ pocketbooks and families.

It moves money from employees to employers, from families to investors, from young to old, from children to their parents, from homebuyers to real estate investors, from red states to blue states, and from the central states to the coastal states such as New York.