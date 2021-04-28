Watch Live: Sen. Tim Scott Delivers Rebuttal to Joe Biden’s Address to Congress

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) will deliver Wednesday the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s address to the joint chambers of Congress.

Scott will deliver his rebuttal to Biden’s address to Congress. During the address, Biden laid out his agenda for his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package.

The 46th president also unveiled his American Families Plan, which will include $225 billion for child care, $200 billion for universal preschool, and hundreds of billions for tuition-free community colleges. The American Families Plan will reportedly spend roughly $4 trillion and increase taxes by $3 trillion.

Scott has focused on policing reform and opportunity zones, which he championed when Republicans started drafting the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

