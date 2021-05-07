Pro Golfer Busted After Allegedly Trying to Meet 15-Year-Old for Sex

Dan Bowling, a 26-year-old professional golfer, has been arrested after allegedly trying to meet a detective who was posing as a 15-year-old girl for sex.

The allegedly illicit conversations began in April and quickly took on a sexual nature, the Orlando Police Department reports.

Police arrested Bowling on Thursday as he arrived to meet the person he believed was an underage girl.

The Canadian golfer faces charges of obscene communication, traveling to meet with a minor, and attempted lewd and lascivious molestation.

“Unfortunately, there are potentially hundreds of predators like Mr. Bowling online,” Jennifer Wing of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force said. “I hope news of today’s arrest encourages parents to be more proactive in monitoring their children’s lives online.”

Bowling has played in seven PGA-Tour events since 2012, the Orlando Sentinel reports.