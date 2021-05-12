Soros-funded Climate Change Activist Group ‘Sunrise Movement’ Backs Palestinians Against Israel

Protesters with the Sunrise Movement stage a sit-in in the office of Rep. Steny Hoyer, now the House majority leader, late last year to demand a Green New Deal.
AP PHOTO/J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE
Joel B. Pollak

The left-wing climate change activist group known as the Sunrise Movement tweeted its support for the Palestinians against Israel on Tuesday, as hundreds of rockets fired by Palestinian terrorists rained down on Israel’s major cities.

The well-funded group, backed in part by left-wing billionaire George Soros, said nothing about Palestinian terror attacks on Israeli civilians, mob violence against Jews in Israel, or environmental damage caused by fires set by Palestinian incendiary balloons.

Instead, the Sunrise Movement tweeted a thread declaring its “solidarity with Palestinians,” adding: “Climate justice cannot exist without collective liberation, and collective liberation is only reached when people are freed from colonial and imperial violence worldwide.”

The Sunrise Movement also retweeted anti-Israel politicians and groups, such as Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

