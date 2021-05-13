George P. Bush, son of former presidential candidate and Republican Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, expressed support for the Republican party on Thursday after they voted to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her conference chair responsibilities Wednesday.

“Republicans deserve leadership that represents the views of their constituents, not their own personal vendettas,” Bush wrote online. “We need leaders in Congress that stand up for conservative Republican ideology, and Liz Cheney is not that leader.”

According to Bush, who serves as Texas Land Commissioner, Cheney should have been less focused on former President Donald Trump and more concerned with President Joe Biden and the advancements his administration has made.

“So instead of training fire on the President, she really should have been firing on Biden and that agenda…that’s what you want out of your leadership, & unfortunately…she didn’t rise to the challenge,” Bush added.

Bush is also the nephew of former President George W. Bush, who worked alongside Cheney’s father, former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Cheney, one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald Trump on the charge of inciting a riot on January 6, said last month she does not believe Trump “should be president again.”

Cheney also consistently held the position that the “2020 presidential election was not stolen” and insisted those who believe it was are “turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.”

