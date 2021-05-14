New York Times: Joe Biden Has Short Temper; Outbursts of Profanity

President Joe Biden has a short temper and sometimes unloads outbursts of profanity on his aides, the New York Times reported Friday.

The report notes Biden holds lengthy deliberation meetings and demands obsessive details from his advisors. When advisors get too technical or obscure about an issue, Biden responds with “an outburst of frustration, often laced with profanity.”

“On policy issues, Mr. Biden, 78, takes days or weeks to make up his mind as he examines and second-guesses himself and others,” the Times report continues.

The report also reveals Biden will hang up the phone on people who he feels are wasting his time.

The president leans heavily on his inner circle for governing — chief of staff Ron Klain, deputy chief of staff Bruce Reed, senior adviser Mike Donilon, and Counselor to the President Steve Ricchetti.

Biden stalls and deliberates intently on issues such as his tone toward Vladimir Putin, the report noted, appointing ambassadors, and his recent flip-flop on refugee caps.

Other details in the Times story include Biden’s love of pasta with red sauce, vanilla chocolate chip ice cream, and Special K cereal. His drink of choice? Orange Gatorade. Biden also “eschews alcohol,” according to the report that adds First Lady Jill Biden is considered a connoisseur of wines.