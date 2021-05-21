Corporate leaders are targeting Republican election integrity efforts behind the scenes, hoping to shift the political dial in their favor by convincing lawmakers to reject basic election integrity laws in the future.

Corporate opposition to basic election integrity efforts came center stage following Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signing Georgia’s election integrity bill into law. Opposition came full force, as prominent leftists continued to mischaracterize the measure as suppressive and racist. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), for example, falsely described Georgia’s S.B. 202 as an “illegal voter suppression law,” despite the fact it actually expanded ballot access in several ways.

Prominent Democrats have since jumped aboard, advancing the false narrative such state election integrity efforts are relics of the Jim Crow era. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and President Joe Biden used that language, specifically.

Following the passage of Georgia’s election law, a group of prominent black business leaders wrote a letter, urging corporations to fight back, urging them to “use their clout, money, and lobbyists to sway the debate with lawmakers.”

Many corporations have heeded to those cries. Coca-Cola and Delta spoke out against Georgia’s election law, specifically, and in April, hundreds of companies, including Starbucks, Amazon, and Netflix, signed a letter signaling their opposition to state election integrity efforts — efforts that include basic voter ID measures, which a majority of Americans support.

But now, according to CNBC, corporate leaders are embracing a different approach, taking their attacks “behind the scenes”:

Since the outcry earlier this year over the passage of Georgia’s new voting law, which critics say unfairly targets minorities, many executives and companies are now airing out their concerns in private, according to multiple people briefed on the matter. Some executives have said they are concerned that the laws could hurt their employees.