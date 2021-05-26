Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is set to campaign with New Mexico state Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D) as the special election to fill the vacant first congressional district seat left by now-Interior Secretary Deb Haaland heats up.

The special election is set to occur Tuesday between Stansbury and state Sen. Mark Moores (R). The second gentleman will campaign with Stansbury ahead of the election in hopes to help her have an edge on Moores, according to two sources familiar with the matter who told Politico. One official from the administration told Politico the event will take place on Thursday.

Emhoff’s trip comes days after President Joe Biden endorsed Stansbury in the race. “As a scientist and state legislator that works on land, water and community issues, Melanie Stansbury has fought for Albuquerque her entire career,” Biden said in a statement.

“I am proud to endorse Melanie for Congress because I know she has the grit and determination to deliver real results for all New Mexicans,” Biden’s statement continued.

In 2020, Biden won the district by 23 points.

According to Politico, Emhoff joined DNC Chair Jaime Harrison in March for Harrison’s first virtual fundraiser. But, this will be the first campaign event for Emhoff since the November election.

During the campaign, Emhoff was reported to be “a mainstay of Vice President Kamala Harris’ primary bid and did solo events during the general election after she joined the Biden ticket.” During his time as second gentleman, the administration has sent him to various events dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.