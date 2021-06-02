CDC: Over 50% of U.S. Adults ‘Fully Vaccinated’

Over 50 percent of U.S. adults are “fully vaccinated,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“More than 50% of U.S. adults rolled their #SleeveUp & are fully vaccinated,” the federal health agency announced on the first day of June.

“As of June 1, 2021, more than 168 million people across the United States had received at least one dose of #COVID19 [Chinese coronavirus] vaccine. Of those, more than 135 million are fully vaccinated,” it continued:

According to the CDC’s data, the vast majority of Americans have opted to receive the “new type” of mRNA vaccine — either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shot.

“MRNA vaccines teach our cells how to make a protein — or even just a piece of a protein — that triggers an immune response inside our bodies,” the CDC writes, describing the shot.

Nearly 70 million people have been “fully vaccinated” via the Pfizer shot, over 55 million by Moderna, and nearly 11 million by the single-dose Johnson & Johnson option.

The CDC’s announcement coincides with Biden administration’s “month of action,” encouraging as many Americans as possible to get vaccinated before Independence Day, offering incentives. Anheuser-Busch, for example, is teaming up with the White House and offering to buy 200,000 registered adults a beer once the nation reaches the 70 percent vaccination mark.

However, the CDC’s update also comes as Americans become increasingly skeptical of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the CDC. A Rasmussen Reports survey released last week showed a majority of Americans expressing the belief that political considerations have influenced Fauci’s decisions and statements about the Chinese coronavirus.

Speaking exclusively with Breitbart News on Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who forged a path of liberty in the Sunshine State during the pandemic despite criticisms from members of the establishment media and far-left Democrats, said the CDC itself is “absolutely” driven by politics:

You saw a lot of examples, but the one that was the most crystal clear to me was when we were getting ready to do vaccine distribution. They have their ACIP [Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices] panel. They wrote a report in November. I was probably the only governor who read it. If you read that ACIP report, it’s mostly about social justice and inequity and all these left-wing buzz terms. And they actually recommended initially that younger essential workers get vaccinated before the elderly and their own analysis said that would lead to significantly more deaths. But they said that was justified based on equity concerns, so that’s ideology going in. We rejected the CDC guidelines on that. We put seniors first. We said if you’re 65 and over, we’re going to get it to you, and we lowered the age from there. But that is an example of, your own analysis is admitting it’s going to have a death toll. I mean, man, you got to be — your goal should be to save lives.

“They’re very contradictory. They go back and forth. How they handled the schools has been absolutely disgraceful,” he continued, adding that the American people have effectively “tuned the CDC out at this point.”