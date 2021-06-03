Andy Ngo Confirms He Was the Victim — Again — of Antifa Mob Violence in Portland

Penny Starr

Independent journalist Andy Ngo is speaking out after reports that Antifa thugs in Portland, Oregon, severely beat a man who was trying to document the ongoing violence the leftist anarchists have dealt to that city for more than a year.

Ngo has meticulously tracked Antifa’s violence in Portland and other American cities, including attacks on police, innocent bystanders and businesses.

Ngo posted a statement about the beating and other posts about the threats and violence perpetrated against him.

