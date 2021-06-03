Washington, DC, police are seeking a Maserati driver who shot a mother last month during a road rage incident.

The Daily Mail reports the mother was driving with a five-year-old and 11-year-old in the car when she “[pulled] up in front of the Maserati at a traffic stop.”

A man, identified by police as 42-year-old Kenneth Miles Davis, then allegedly exited his Maserati, walked up the mother’s car, and opened fire in a fit of road rage.

Davis then allegedly turned to shoot at the car behind his. He then got in his Maserati, made a u-turn and left the scene.

The mother was shot in the shoulder and her five-year-old suffered lacerations from shattered glass.

NBC 4 pointed out “a silver Maserati with Maryland license plates was impounded from a townhouse in Hyattsville earlier Wednesday.”

Police identify 42 year old Kenneth Davis JR as suspect in road rage incident. @nbcwashington https://t.co/DUpGb4ic3h pic.twitter.com/UVuHtsssC5 — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) June 2, 2021

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture and arrest of Davis.

