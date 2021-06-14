Christopher Sign, the television anchor who broke the story that former President Bill Clinton secretly met with Loretta Lynch while the then-Attorney General investigated Hillary Clinton’s email scandal, is dead at 45. The meeting took place in 2016 when Hillary was vying with former President Donald Trump for the presidency.

The Hoover, Alabama police department said the death is being investigated as an apparent suicide after Sign’s body was discovered in his home early Saturday morning.

“We knew something had occurred that was a bit unusual,” Sign told “Fox & Friends” in February 2020 on the eve of the release of the book he wrote, Secret on the Tarmac, about the experience.

“It was a planned meeting,” Sign said. “It was not a coincidence.”

Sign told Fox his life has not been the same since he broke the story.

“My family received significant death threats shortly after breaking this story,” Sign said. “Credit cards hacked. You know, my children, we have code words. We have secret code words that they know what to do.”

The New York Post reported on the response to Sign’s death:

“Chris was a tremendous leader in our newsroom,” wrote ABC 33/40, Sign’s outlet, in a Saturday tribute to the reporter. “He worked with our reporting staff on a daily basis, but also worked behind the scenes with the I-Team and with news managers on coverage of major events,” the outlet said. “You were very likely to get an email from him with a story idea in the middle of the night. He was passionate about journalism and showed it each and every day as he pushed himself and his colleagues to be the best.” Sign had three sons with his wife, Laura, whom he met at the University of Alabama in the 1990s, where he manned the offensive line for the school’s football squad and she starred as an All-SEC volleyball player, according to the local ABC affiliate.

AL.com reported on a statement from the head of Sign’s company:

“Our deepest sympathy is shared with Chris’s loving family and close friends,” said Sinclair Broadcast Group Vice President and General Manager Eric S. Land. “We have lost a revered colleague whose indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only hope to carry on Chris’s legacy. May his memory be for blessing,” Land said.

