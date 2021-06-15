Texas Democrats are asking Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to veto constitutional carry legislation following the June 12, 2021, shooting on Sixth Street in Austin.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that Democrats are seeking a veto of constitutional carry as well as the adoption of more gun controls.

Rep. Vikki Goodwin (D-Austin) sent a letter to Abbott, writing:

I am asking you to please veto HB 1927, the permitless carry bill. I understand how difficult a decision this must be for you, given the vocal advocacy of groups like the Gun Owners of American and the NRA. But many Texans will see this decision as a seal of approval on the practice of solving disputes with guns, and I am sure that this is not the message you intend to send.

Goodwin also referenced school violence, asking Abbott to veto constitutional carry “for the kids in our schools who are traumatized by active shooter drills.”

She did not provide an example of how constitutional carry would contribute to more attackers carrying guns in gun-free zones, nor did she show that some would-be school attacks fell through for lack of a concealed carry permit.

Goodwin also wrote: “While I realize that laws cannot singlehandedly keep guns out of the wrong hands, I also understand that they improve boundaries, create order, and set a tone. We need you, as our governor, to send the message that we are addressing mass gun violence in Texas.”

On June 14, 2021, Breitbart News noted that Austin that police did not describe the Austin shooting as a determined attack on innocents but an apparent “incident between two parties.”

ABC News quoted Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon describing the shooting as something that “appeared to be an isolated incident between two parties,” with the wounded largely “innocent bystanders.”

On Sunday morning, the Austin American-Statesman reported one suspect had been arrested in connection with the shooting and described the individual as “a juvenile.”

KXAN reports that a second suspect, 17-year-old Jeremiah Roshaun Leland James Taleb, was arrested Monday while in classes at summer school.

The constitutional carry legislation on Gov. Abbott’s desk would not legalize the carry of guns by 17-year-olds. It would legalize the carry of guns by law-abiding citizens 21-years-old and older.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.