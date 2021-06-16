At least 77 percent of Black Democratic primary voters in New York City want more uniformed police in the subways, according NBC/Telemundo 47/POLITICO/Marist Poll.

Sixty-nine percent of Latino voters and 62 percent of white voters also said they would like to see an increase in subway policing. Out of five NYC boroughs, 81 percent of Bronx respondents felt that subway safety should be a high priority.

In the same poll, 33 percent of all Democrat voters in NYC said resources should be moved “away from police to fund programs that deal with mental health” when asked what type of initiatives would have the greatest success in reducing the city’s recent surge in crime.

In 2020, shootings in New York City rose 220 percent and murders rose by 24 percent from 2019, Breitbart News previously reported:

The latest shooting data out of the city comes after the NYPD disbanded its anti-crime unit of undercover officers — those tasked with keeping violent criminals and illegal guns off the streets. Mayor Bill de Blasio also cut the NYPD budget by $1 billion.

Shootings in NYC have further surged, spiking 68 percent in 2021 from the same time last year.

Deep Blue big cities all over the country that bought into the defund the police movement have been back-tracking funding cuts after notable surges in crime — including NYC.

“New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is planning to reinstate $92 million to build a new precinct cut from the budget last year. From January 1 through May 23, 2021 there were 531 shootings in the city, up from 295 during the same period last year,” Breitbart News reported on June 1.

Republican mayoral candidate Fernando Mateo blamed “radical left Democrats” for the uptick in crime during an exclusive interview with Breitbart News in May after two women and a child were injured in a shooting that occurred in broad daylight in Times Square.

“We must end the de Blasio era which brought back the crime wave of the late 1980’s,” Mateo said in part.

Overall, Democratic primary voters were split 44/44 when asked if NYC is headed in the “right direction” or “wrong” direction — 12 percent answered with “unsure.”