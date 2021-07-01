A coalition of 75 far-left groups sent a letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) to demand her to schedule a town hall during the Senate’s two-week hiatus to talk about nuking the filibuster and election reform.

The letter, which the Hill first obtained, was sent to the senator’s office on Thursday in the coalition’s latest attempt to try and persuade her to move further left while the Senate is on a two-week break and will return to Washington, D.C., on July 12.

The groups are looking for an opportunity to ask Feinstein about her various positions. Two of the far-left groups that are part of the coalition are the Indivisible movement and Swing Left. Both umbrella groups vigorously campaigned against former President Donald Trump.

They wrote, “We would like to hear from you directly regarding your current positions on the status of our democracy.” In addition, they want to speak with the senator about “the importance of swiftly passing the For the People Act, and [her] openness to filibuster reform, as needed, to pass this crucial legislation.”

The group added that passing the Democrats’ partisan election take over bill, which Feinstein is a co-sponsor of, “will most certainly be subject to death by filibuster.” They noted that the specific letter is the coalition’s third attempt to try and persuade the senator to adopt more radical stances on the filibuster.

The coalition continued:

In the face of this outpouring of concern from your constituents, you have been unwilling to acknowledge the clear danger to our democracy as evidenced by a deadly insurrection at our Capitol and the introduction of at nearly 400 bills this year to restrict voting rights in 48 states, none of which is restrained by a filibuster.

Previously, a larger coalition of over 100 far-left groups sent a letter to Feinstein about the filibuster this last month, before the votes on the Democrats’ People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. They urged her to do everything in her power to make sure they pass.