Report: San Jose Residents Face Confiscation for Unpaid Gun Owner Fee

A report from Fox Business notes that San Jose residents who refuse to comply with a city-level fee on gun ownership will face confiscation of their firearms.

On June 30, 2021, Breitbart News reported the San Jose city council passed more gun control in response to the May 26, 2021, mass shooting in the city. That attacker in that incident used legally purchased handguns which were registered in California in accordance with state law.

NBC Bay Area reports that the San Jose City Council’s gun control response included a liability insurance requirement for gun owners and fee which will be imposed on gun ownership.

Fox Business notes that “officials said that anyone found to be in noncompliance will have their weapons confiscated.”

Some San Jose residents suggested the city council’s gun controls make exercising the Second Amendment cost prohibitive.

San Jose resident Sasha Sherman told the council, “I strongly oppose more taxation on legal gun owners. Each time a gun owner buys ammunition, they pay an 11% tax, plus a background check fee.”

Another San Jose resident claimed the gun controls “[put] a financial burden on a constitutional right, which is the right to bear arms.”

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo (D) said, “Crooks aren’t going to follow this law.”

