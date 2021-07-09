During his Friday night CPAC speech, Donald Trump Jr. stressed that Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.) have to stake their ground either as being pro-Second Amendment or pro-David Chipman.

He suggested Chipman’s gun control positions leave no middle ground.

Don Jr. spoke about Manchin and Tester and asked their constituents to call and ask if the Senators plan to confirm “someone that says they are going to take your guns away, your AR-15? Even standard capacity mags would be illegal.”

He said, “Ask [Manchin and Tester] because they talk about being for the Second Amendment. Their constituency is for the Second Amendment…You can’t be on both sides of this one, guys. You’re going to have to make up your mind.”

Earlier in the week Breitbart News noted the nomination of gun control proponent David Chipman to lead the ATF led the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) to run its first-ever television ad. The ad is running in Manchin’s West Virginia, urging opposition to Chipman and the gun control agenda he represents.

The ad is also running in Senator Susan Collins’ (R-ME) Maine.

The NRA also launched an ad campaign in West Virginia. The ad is focused on contrasting Chipman’s gun control plans with the pro-gun stance of Manchin’s West Virginia constituents.

