40 Shot, 11 Killed, During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Forty people were shot, 11 of them fatally, during another violent weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the first fatality occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Friday night, when 47-year-old Shawn Young was shot dead “in the 11800-block of South State Street.”

Approximately one hour later a 39-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting in Roseland.

Other fatalities over the weekend included two other people–a 20-year-old and a 33-year-old–who were killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon. And 31-year-old Londre Sylvester was shot and killed Saturday night at 8:50 p.m. while walking “in the 2700-block of West California Boulevard.”

Sylvester was walking with a woman when the shooting occurred. She was also struck by gunfire by was hospitalized in good condition.

A 22-year-0ld man was shot and killed Sunday morning at 3:45 a.m. He was “walking in the 2100-block of South Oakley Avenue” when someone inside a vehicle opened fire.

Breitbart News noted that nearly 100 people were shot over the long Fourth of July weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago. Thereafter, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) came under pressure from community leaders to declare a “state of emergency,” regarding Chicago gun crime.

The Chicago Tribune points out that 2,021 people were shot January 1, 2021, through July 7, 2021, in Chicago. The Tribune explained that 364 people were killed in Chicago during the same time.

