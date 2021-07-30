De Blasio Suggests Vaccine Mandate Could be Coming to NYC Restaurants

Appearing Friday on CNN, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) suggested that a coronavirus vaccine mandate could be coming to all restaurants in the Big Apple.

Watch from 3:24:

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio on criticism about not mandating indoor mask-wearing right now: “We will address masks, we will. But we have to make sure everything we do supports vaccination.” https://t.co/qHAz8qecWP pic.twitter.com/TSnGm8PVvT — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) July 30, 2021

A partial transcript is as follows: