De Blasio Suggests Vaccine Mandate Could be Coming to NYC Restaurants

Appearing Friday on CNN, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) suggested that a coronavirus vaccine mandate could be coming to all restaurants in the Big Apple.
A partial transcript is as follows:
POPPY HARLOW: Are you going to try to move to have all restaurants in New York City to mandate vaccinations?
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO: Given everything we’re learning about the delta variant, all options are on the table. What’s going to happen, bluntly, is that folks who are vaccinated are going to be able to experience all the things that they love in the life of this city and this country, and the folks who are not vaccinated are going to find that too many things that they want to do, they can’t do unless they’re vaccinated. That has to be the reality because people will respond to that.
