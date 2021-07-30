Hunter Biden proclaimed Thursday it is “courageous” to sell “art” to “anonymous” investors for $500,000.

“Criticism of sharing your art to a wider audience than your friends and family is, ahhh, you know, and at least in my book, it’s, ahhh, a pretty courageous thing to do,” he claimed.

“Absolutely,” one host of Nota Bene Podcast confirmed.

“I guess, ummm, when I really think about it, and I wish other people would kind of think if I was gonna choose something, ummm, to become an artist, and, ummmm, and subject yourself to [criticism], ahhh [isn’t] normal,” Hunter tried to find the right words.

“That’s what it’s about,” Hunter continued. “Is to have the courage to kinda go out there and do that, and, you know, I could just stay my studio and paint for myself, and, ahhh, and, and, and I ultimately do do that.”