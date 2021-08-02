H.R. 3684, the $1 trillion so-called “infrastructure” bill to allegedly “authorize funds for Federal-aid highways, highway safety programs, and transit programs, and for other purposes” is more than twice as long as the Bible.

The bill is 2,702 pages long while the Gutenberg Bible has 642 two-sided leaves or 1,286 pages. That makes the Democrats bill twice as long as the Bible, plus 1,416 pages.

According to the International Christian College and Seminary, it takes approximately 70 hours and 40 minutes to read the Bible.

So, reading H.R. 3684 from start to finish could take more than 140 hours, or six days, if read continuously.

According to experts, reading federal legislation is more difficult than other books.

“These bills are not written for even the educated layperson. They are written for specialists,” Ross Baker, a political scientist at Rutgers University, said in 2009 when lawmakers were considering healthcare legislation.

That included the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and its companion Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act (HCERA), which together added up to 10,516 pages that were recorded in the Federal Register.

The promise Congress made back in the Obamacare era to allow 48 hours for a bill to be read before it was voted on is long forgotten, but with a bill as long as this infrastructure bill, it would take more than a couple days to read this massive document in its entirety.

