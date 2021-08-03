Congressional Republicans have reacted to the results of an investigation from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office, which found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple state government employees.

According to James, who released details of the investigation at a press conference on Tuesday, the Cuomo administration fostered a “hostile work environment” that was “rife with fear and intimidation.”

“These interviews and pieces of evidence revealed a deeply disturbing yet clear picture: Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees in violation of federal and state laws,” James said.

Shortly after the news broke, members of Congress, particularly Republicans, spoke out against Cuomo, with many calling for his immediate resignation.

“This is disgusting,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) wrote in a tweet. “@NYGovCuomo must immediately resign.”:

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) weighed in on the news, also calling for Cuomo’s resignation:

Cuomo must RESIGN.

Cuomo must be ARRESTED.

“Cuomo must RESIGN. Cuomo must be ARRESTED. Cuomo staff must be PROSECUTED,” Stefanik wrote in a tweet. “THE GOVERNOR’S CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE IN NEW YORK MUST END IMMEDIATELY.”

In addition, Stefanik also called on President Joe Biden to “publicly call for Andrew Cuomo’s immediate resignation today.”

“No one is above the law and today justice must be served,” Stefanik said in a statement shared to her website. “Governor Cuomo must resign and be arrested immediately. President Joe Biden must immediately call for Cuomo’s resignation.”

“The media and Democrats smeared me and closed ranks to protect Cuomo, a shameful chapter in New York history,” Stefanik added. “All of them including his staff must be held to account. These brave women deserve swift and definitive justice.”

“Just going to leave this here…,” wrote Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), drawing reference to a 2013 tweet from Cuomo which said there “should be a zero tolerance policy when it comes to sexual harassment.”:

“Trump was impeached for a phone call…NY Gov. Cuomo violates state and federal law and nothing happens to him,” Rep. Greg Steube said in a tweet. “Where is the justice or equity? He must step down and face arrest.”:

“Andrew Cuomo sent COVID-19 positive elderly New Yorkers back into nursing homes and buried the numbers,” Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) noted. “Now, multiple sexual abuse allegations are confirmed. Lives were destroyed under his tenure & the media covered it up while hailing him as a hero. He must resign immediately.”:

“Given the findings of the New York Attorney General’s report, it is crystal clear that Governor Cuomo’s actions are reprehensible and incredibly inappropriate,” Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks wrote. “He should resign immediately.”:

“Just imagine how the mainstream media would be covering the Cuomo scandal if he were a Republican,” Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) said in a tweet:

Rep. Chris Jacobs (R-TX) released a statement following the news of the investigation’s findings, saying Cuomo has “irreparably disgraced his office.”:

“Andrew Cuomo has irreparably disgraced his office, broken numerous laws, and intimidated at least one brave employee who came forward and reported his consistent abuse,” Jacobs said. “He cannot serve as Governor of New York any longer, he must resign immediately and face justice for his crimes.”

“He’s a Democrat,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said in response to a Twitter user who questioned why James’ investigation findings were not “accompanied with a charge.”:

