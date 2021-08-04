Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) signed legislation that makes it a civil rights violation for an employer to not hire an illegal alien who has secured a work permit from the federal government.

This week, Pritzker signed into law HB 121, which will classify not hiring illegal aliens with work permits for Illinois jobs as a civil rights violation.

The law is specifically designed to prevent employers from not hiring illegal aliens who are enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) but also will encompass border crossers who are released into the United States interior and able to secure work permits via the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

“Throughout my governorship, I’ve directed my administration to adopt policies that make Illinois a welcoming state for immigrants, and I’m proud to sign these accountability measures into law to advance our cause,” Pritzker said in a statement.

A detailed summary of the law states:

Amends the Illinois Human Rights Act. Provides that it is the public policy of the State to prevent discrimination based on the specific status or term of status that accompanies a legal work authorization. Defines “work authorization status” as the status of being a person born outside of the United States, and not a U.S. citizen, who is authorized by the federal government to work in the United States. Provides that it is a civil rights violation for: (1) any employer to refuse to hire, to segregate, to engage in harassment, or to act with respect to recruitment, hiring, promotion, renewal of employment, selection for training or apprenticeship, discharge, discipline, tenure or terms, privileges or conditions of employment on the basis of work authorization status; (2) any employment agency to fail or refuse to classify properly, accept applications and register for employment referral or apprenticeship referral, refer for employment, or refer for apprenticeship on the basis of work authorization status; (3) any labor organization to limit, segregate, or classify its membership, or to limit employment opportunities, selection and training for apprenticeship in any trade or craft, or otherwise to take or fail to take, any action which affects adversely any person’s status as an employee or as an applicant for employment or as an apprentice, or as an applicant for apprenticeships, or wages, tenure, hours of employment, or apprenticeship conditions on the basis of work authorization status; and (4) any employer to refuse to honor work authorization based upon the specific status or term of status that accompanies the authorization to work. Provides that it is a civil rights violation for a person, or for 2 or more persons, to conspire to retaliate against a person because he or she has opposed that which he or she reasonably and in good faith believes to be discrimination based on work authorization status. Makes conforming changes. Effective immediately. [Emphasis added]

Pritzker also signed into law the Illinois Trust Act and the VOICES Act that will prohibit state and local governments from entering into law enforcement contracts with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency that help arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens.

The law likewise prevents local officials from inquiring about the immigration status of any individual in police custody unless ICE agents provide a federal criminal warrant. Such a policy is set to help shield criminal illegal aliens from being turned over to ICE for arrest and deportation.

Pritzker’s series of laws are only the latest across the country to help keep illegal aliens in American jobs. Last week, House Democrats in Washington, DC, advanced a plan that will allow DACA illegal aliens to take jobs on Capitol Hill.

In Arkansas, Republicans helped pass legislation that now allows illegal aliens in the state to obtain professional licenses. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) signed the legislation into law. Likewise, Colorado and New Jersey recently passed similar legislation.

Today, nearly 16 million Americans remain jobless but all want full-time employment. At the same time, at least eight million illegal aliens hold American jobs.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.