Report: ActBlue Dumps Andrew Cuomo amid Allegations

ActBlue, the Democrat’s fundraising platform, has reportedly removed the donation pages for the campaign committee for embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

The fundraising platform confirmed the removal to Axios, saying that their decision was taken after the independent investigators’ report came out that Cuomo allegedly sexually harassed multiple women.

This means Cuomo has allegedly violated state and federal laws, constituting a major knock to his politico future, as Cuomo is in his third turn as governor.

Since its inception, ActBlue has been the lifeline of most Democrat campaigns as the major platform where Democrats solicit contributions for their prospective campaigns.

The report noted that since Thursday afternoon, the “donation pages for Cuomo’s campaign and PAC were no longer active.”

Where the donation pages for his campaign and PAC once were, now there are error messages: “You have attempted to make a contribution to a fundraising page that has no active recipients” and “Either the page’s owner has removed all committees or organizations from the page, or we have concluded processing contributions for these committees or organizations,” the report reads.

Democrats, from state representatives to President Joe Biden, have called for the governor to resign, but Cuomo has so far refused. “Lawmakers in Albany are expected to begin proceedings to impeach him,” Axios reported.

In a last-ditch effort, Cuomo himself released an 85-page report to fight the serious allegations. In the report, he included pictures of himself and other politicians hugging, kissing, and embracing people.

ActBlue last year also took action against Kansas House candidate Aaron Coleman, who was sharing revenge porn. The report noted the platform in a statement that said he was “out of alignment with ActBlue’s mission.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a statement in response to the report saying, “This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law.”

During the press conference, James did not say there are any charges, but she did say the women could pursue civil suits, or local police departments could review the findings, NBC News reported.