Physicians with the American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds) released a statement Thursday that noted the barrage of criticism launched at the American Medical Association (AMA) after its board of trustees called for the removal of biological sex markers from birth certificates.

The AMA’s left-wing board of trustees fashioned a resolution this summer based on its view that including sex on birth certificates could impede a later decision to identify with another gender.

“This is precisely why sex does belong there,” said Dr. Michelle Cretella, executive director of ACPeds and co-author of the organization’s position paper titled “Sex is a Biological Trait of Medical Significance.”

“Identifying sex in the public portion of the birth certificate affirms the scientific fact that sex is an innate and immutable binary trait of public significance; a trait determined by genetics at fertilization,” she added.

The AMA board of trustee’s recommendation stated:

Existing AMA policy recognizes that every individual has the right to determine their gender identity and sex designation on government documents. To protect individual privacy and to prevent discrimination, U.S. jurisdictions should remove sex designation on the birth certificate.

However, Dr. Michael Artigues, ACPeds vice president and co-author of the group’s position statement, articulated once again, the scientific truth:

Due to genetics males are different from females at the cellular level from fertilization. Biological sex differences due to genetics and sex hormones affect the tendency to develop certain diseases, alter responses to drugs, toxins and pain, and also cause important physical, cognitive, emotional and behavioral differences between the two sexes.” This is why the NIH recognizes sex as a binary biological variable in research and medical practice.

“Genetics – not wishful thinking and not only testosterone – is what makes males male,” Cretella added. “Overall, males are bigger, stronger, faster and more aggressive than females. Genetics is why a male who self-identifies as female remains male, and explains why giving estrogen to a male does not transform him into a biological female.”

“Similarly, a female who self-identifies as male remains a biological female, and giving her testosterone does not transform her into a male,” she asserted. “In terms of genetics, she remains female at the cellular level.”

According to the pediatricians, the “scientific bottom line” is that “sex markers belong in the public portion of birth certificates because acknowledging the innate differences between males and females in health care and public policy is critical to ensuring the health and safety of children and adults alike.”