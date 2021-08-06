Pediatricians Rebuke AMA’s Call for Removal of Birth Certificate Sex Markers: ‘Sex Immutable Binary Trait’

KNUTSFORD, UNITED KINGDOM - (FILE) In this file photograph taken in March 12, 2007, a two-week-old boy eyes his new world. Health Secretary Patricia Hewitt announnced, April 3, 2007 that for the first time, mothers-to-be will have a guarantee that the NHS will provide them with a full range of …
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Dr. Susan Berry

Physicians with the American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds) released a statement Thursday that noted the barrage of criticism launched at the American Medical Association (AMA) after its board of trustees called for the removal of biological sex markers from birth certificates.

The AMA’s left-wing board of trustees fashioned a resolution this summer based on its view that including sex on birth certificates could impede a later decision to identify with another gender.

“This is precisely why sex does belong there,” said Dr. Michelle Cretella, executive director of ACPeds and co-author of the organization’s position paper titled “Sex is a Biological Trait of Medical Significance.”

“Identifying sex in the public portion of the birth certificate affirms the scientific fact that sex is an innate and immutable binary trait of public significance; a trait determined by genetics at fertilization,” she added.

The AMA board of trustee’s recommendation stated:

Existing AMA policy recognizes that every individual has the right to determine their gender identity and sex designation on government documents. To protect individual privacy and to prevent discrimination, U.S.  jurisdictions should remove sex designation on the birth certificate.

However, Dr. Michael Artigues, ACPeds vice president and co-author of the group’s position statement, articulated once again, the scientific truth:

Due to genetics males are different from females at the cellular level from fertilization. Biological sex differences due to genetics and sex hormones affect the tendency to develop certain diseases, alter responses to drugs, toxins and pain, and also cause important physical, cognitive, emotional and behavioral differences between the two sexes.” This is why the NIH recognizes sex as a binary biological variable in research and medical practice.

“Genetics – not wishful thinking and not only testosterone – is what makes males male,” Cretella added. “Overall, males are bigger, stronger, faster and more aggressive than females. Genetics is why a male who self-identifies as female remains male, and explains why giving estrogen to a male does not transform him into a biological female.”

“Similarly, a female who self-identifies as male remains a biological female, and giving her testosterone does not transform her into a male,” she asserted. “In terms of genetics, she remains female at the cellular level.”

According to the pediatricians, the “scientific bottom line” is that “sex markers belong in the public portion of birth certificates because acknowledging the innate differences between males and females in health care and public policy is critical to ensuring the health and safety of children and adults alike.”

