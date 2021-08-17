The Democrat mayor laid out the policy on Monday, explaining that the city will spend millions over the next month to educate the public on the mandate. Enforcement will begin on September 13. Businesses that fail to comply will face a $1,000 fine for the first infraction and $2,000 for the second. The mayor described it as an “escalator approach to make clear that people have to conform with the law.”

“If we get noncompliance after that much education or grace period, we will not hesitate to give penalties,” de Blasio cautioned. “We hope to not have to do that often.”

This month, de Blasio said it is time for New Yorkers to view vaccines as “literally necessary to living a good and full and healthy life.”