Joe Biden Tries to Pivot to Pandemic While Americans Still Stuck in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden plans to spend Wednesday pivoting his priorities back to the coronavirus pandemic, even as thousands of Americans remain stranded in Afghanistan.

The president plans to meet with his coronavirus team in the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, according to his schedule, before delivering remarks about the pandemic at 4:30 p.m.

The White House is expected to advise Americans to get vaccine boosters eight months after they were first vaccinated.

The White House is also holding a briefing with Biden’s coronavirus team public health officials.

Biden is also scheduled to conduct an interview with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos on Wednesday.

There is no press briefing scheduled for White House press secretary Jen Psaki after she and Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan tried to demonstrate competence from the administration by answering questions from reporters.

Psaki interrupted her planned vacation during the Afghanistan disaster but it is unclear whether she is still at the White House.

The White House press office did not respond to a request from Breitbart News about the failure to schedule a briefing or whether Psaki was still at the White House.

Top White House officials will not be publicly available to answer questions about the president’s efforts to get thousands of Americans out of Afghanistan.