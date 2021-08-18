Matt Mowers, a former congressional candidate and Senior White House Advisor at the State Department under President Donald Trump, called for Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to “resign immediately” for having “abandoned their duty” while the Biden Administration botched the Afghanistan withdrawal.

“Sec. Blinken and Jake Sullivan have completely abandoned their duty to serve the American people and need to resign immediately,” Mowers said in a statement.

He added that under the watch of Blinken and Sullivan, a “Taliban flag will fly over Afghanistan on the twentieth anniversary of 9/11.”

Mowers said that their “disastrous exit strategy in Afghanistan has created another humanitarian crisis and emboldened America’s enemies across the globe. Their resignations would be a start to restore confidence in our national security.”

During Mowers’ time in the State Department, he advised and engaged on issues such as North Korea, immigration reform, defeating ISIS, and ensuring religious freedom.

After leaving the Trump administration in the state department, Mowers ran against Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH), losing by only roughly 20,000 votes.

Last month, it was rumored that Mowers could make a second possible run at the swing district against Pappas. Mowers declined to comment on the rumor when asked by Breitbart News.

Reportedly, the United States has sent back thousands of troops to Afghanistan to help with the quick evacuation of U.S. citizens, Afghan allies, and vulnerable Afghans. Reports have also shown that thousands of Americans remain stranded in Kabul and have been told to stay in country.

Additionally, the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan sent out an email to evacuation requestees saying the “UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT CANNOT GUARANTEE YOUR SECURITY” while Americans try to make their way to the Hamid Karzai International Airport to evacuate.

