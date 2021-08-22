Donald Trump Plays Gen. Patton Speech at Rally: We’re Tired of ‘Woke’ Generals

Former President Donald Trump criticized the “woke” generals in the United States military on Saturday at a rally in Alabama, contrasting them to World War II Gen. George Patton.

Prior to his rally, the former president played a clip of a six-minute speech delivered by actor George C. Scott from the movie Patton.

“We’re getting tired of the woke generals that we have right?” he asked, pointing to the failure of President Joe Biden and the U.S. military to properly withdraw from Afghanistan.

The president also criticized Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, recalling when he walked with him to St. John’s Church through Lafayette Square to defy leftist protesters and then apologized to the establishment media for doing so.

“I said this guy doesn’t have what it takes, and you see that now because the worst decision I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Milley has also been criticized by the right for emphasizing the importance of understanding “white rage” and embracing critical race theory.

Trump said he was inspired to play the Patton clip right before his rally.

“I said, ‘Get that clip quickly. The people of Alabama understand that,'” he said.

“Do you think that General Patton was woke? I don’t think so,” Trump said and added, “He was the exact opposite.”