Report: Taliban Halting Americans Passing Through Kabul Airport Gates

The Taliban have begun halting U.S. citizens trying to pass through the gates of Kabul’s main airport for evacuation following an announcement from Afghanistan’s new rulers that routes to the airport are now only open to foreigners.

Politico Alex Thompson reports: “. @laraseligman and I report that the Taliban has now started halting people trying to get in through the airport gates. Not just Afghans but American citizens. Informal groups coordinating need to redirect people on the fly, per 3 sources.”

