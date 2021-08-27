Poll: Gavin Newsom Recovers as Smear Campaign Against Larry Elder Persists

Jacob Bliss

A Change Research poll released Thursday shows the smear campaign Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) waged against talk radio host Larry Elder worked in the governor’s favor, as 57 percent plan to vote against the recall.

The poll conducted from August 22 to 25 found only 42 percent of the respondents supported recalling the governor, while 57 percent of the respondents said they would vote “no” on the ballot, which results in keeping Newsom as governor. Only one percent of the respondents are undecided.

However, if the recall is successful, Elder leads all other contenders with 27 percent of the vote, including 67 percent of those who voted for former President Donald Trump:

The closest competitor was left in the single digits: real estate YouTuber Kevin Paffrath was shown to have six percent of the votes, and there was 15 percent who said “not sure”:

The poll surveyed 782 likely California voters. The respondents were contacted by targeted website advertisements and text messages. There is a margin of error of +/- 3.7 percent.

A poll from CBS News/YouGov released at the beginning of August showed Elder leading the 46-candidate field with 23 percent of the vote and Newsom within the margin of error of being recalled.

Breitbart News has reported on the onslaught of smear tactics from the media, the Democrat Party, and the establishment Republican candidates trying to weaken Elders’ chances in the polls.

The attacks being thrown at Elder, a Republican with a large radio audience, were narrowed down to four different categories: race, gender, radical views, and finances.

Mail-in ballots have already begun arriving at the homes of all registered voters in California in mid-August:

The ballot consists of two simple questions: First, voters are asked if Newsom should be recalled (yes/no). The second question asks which candidate should replace him.

