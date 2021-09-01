Hillary Clinton Rages over Texas Abortion Law: ‘We’ll Fight’ for Abortion

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (D) raged over a Texas law taking effect on Wednesday which makes abortions illegal after a heartbeat is detected, equating abortion rights to human rights and vowing to fight for them.

“Under the cover of darkness, by choosing to do nothing, the Supreme Court allowed an unconstitutional abortion ban in Texas to go into effect last night,” Clinton said on Wednesday.

“Their decision doesn’t change the fact that reproductive rights are human rights. We’ll fight for them,” she vowed:

Their decision doesn’t change the fact that reproductive rights are human rights. We'll fight for them.https://t.co/hp1N6G2S3M — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 1, 2021

Texas on Wednesday became the first state in the nation to ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

“The Texas Heartbeat Act is now in effect!” the Texas Right to Life announced shortly after midnight. “Texas is officially the first state EVER to enforce a heartbeat law!”:

The Texas Heartbeat Act is now in effect! Texas is officially the first state EVER to enforce a heartbeat law! God bless Texas. Text HEARTBEAT to 40237#ProLife #Texas — Texas Right to Life (Text ProLife to 40237) (@TXRightToLife) September 1, 2021

As Breitbart News explained:

In a last-minute effort to block the law, abortion providers applied to the U.S. Supreme Court for an injunction, but the Court has not yet ruled on the matter – though could do so at any time – and the law, as passed by the Texas legislature and signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott (R), is now in effect. … The abortion providers’ appeal comes after their hopes to block the law were thwarted over the weekend when the Fifth Circuit canceled a hearing initially planned for Monday. The district judge was blocked from granting a preliminary injunction before September 1. Other states have passed “heartbeat” bills, but, once signed into law, abortion rights activists filed lawsuits challenging them. Subsequently, courts have blocked these laws, ruling they are unconstitutional in light of the Supreme Court’s 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade and subsequent decisions.

President Biden issued a statement on Texas law Wednesday morning, claiming it will “significantly impair women’s access to the health care they need” and vowing to defend the right for women to have an abortion.