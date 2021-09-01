One Crew Rescued, 5 Missing After U.S. Navy Helicopter Ditches at Sea

(UPI) — Search and rescue operations have been dispatched to waters off the coast of San Diego in search of five missing crew members after their helicopter crashed Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

One crew member of the MH-60S helicopter has been found while the search continues for five others, the U.S. Third Fleet said in a statement.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets,” it said.

The MH-60S helicopter aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln crashed at 4:30 p.m. PST into the sea about 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego while conducting routine flight operations, the Third Fleet said.