GOP Rep. Cammack: Biden-Ghani Call Shows Biden ‘Knew They Had Problems,’ But Was Preoccupied with Politics

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) said that the July call between President Joe Biden and then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani shows that the Biden administration “knew they had problems, they had issues.” But cared more about politics than evacuating Americans.

Cammack said, “You could put the most junior planner on this mission to leave Afghanistan and it wouldn’t have been this bad. That much has been made clear. And when you look at the transcript of the conversation between Biden and Ghani, it was clear then…that they knew they had problems, they had issues. But it’s — they were more concerned about the perception and they were more concerned about acheiving the political goal rather than actually getting Americans out in a safe and orderly fashion, and they knew that the Taliban was advancing quickly.”

