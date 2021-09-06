Poll: Biden Approval Remains Underwater, Plurality ‘Strongly’ Disapprove

President Biden’s approval rating remains underwater one week after the United States’ botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, and a plurality “strongly” disapprove of his job performance, Rasmussen’s Daily Presidential Tracking Poll released Monday revealed.

The latest survey found Biden’s approval remaining underwater, 46 approving and 52 percent disapproving. Of those who approve, 27 percent “strongly” approve. Of those who disapprove, however, 44 percent “strongly” disapprove.

The 78-year-old commander-in-chief has not seen net approval in the survey since July 23, where 50 percent approved and 49 percent disapprove.

Biden’s markings come a week after the country’s botched drawl from Afghanistan and his attempts to lay off blame on a host of causes including former President Donald Trump.

The White House

Biden’s approval cratered to 42 percent last week, and his current average on RealClearPolitics is still underwater.

An average of recent polls, including Rasmussen, Reuters/Ipsos, Emerson, ABC News/Washington Post, NPR/Marist, Economist/YouGov, and Politico/Morning Consult show his approval standing at 45.6 percent and his disapproval standing at 49.1 percent.

His approval is particularly struggling among independents, dropping to 36 percent, a difference of 10 points, according to the latest NewsHour/Marist poll.

As Breitbart News noted, Biden is “failing on nearly every single major issue for Americans as support for his presidency continues to drop.” He has no events scheduled for Labor Day as he continues his vacation.