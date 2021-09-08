Chicago Busts Businesses for Mask Violations While Shootings Soar

Chicago has issued dozens of citations to businesses for violating the state’s indoor mask requirement as shootings continue to dominate in the Windy City.

According to reports, Chicago’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) department has conducted over 100 investigations into such businesses, issuing 20 citations and 16 warnings between August 20 and 29 following the city’s reimplantation of an indoor mask mandate. Businesses cited included restaurants, grocery stores, and nightclubs.

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced the reinstitution of the city’s mask mandate in August after lifting the mask requirement for fully vaccinated people in May. The mandate, which requires toddlers to mask up, went into effect Friday, August 20.

“Similar to previous mask mandates, masks can be removed at restaurants, bars and other eating/drinking establishments by patrons when they are actively eating and drinking,” the press release said.

Meanwhile, as Chicago cracks down businesses for violating local mask mandates, the city continues to experience dozens of shootings. The city saw at least 63 people shot, six fatally, over Labor Day weekend alone.

As Breitbart News detailed:

ABC 7 explained “six kids were shot just in just 12 hours from Saturday night into Sunday morning.” A four-year-old boy visiting Chicago with mother was shot in the head twice and killed on Friday. HeyJackass.com observed that 14 people have been shot and killed in Chicago during September 2021, and another 89 people have been shot and wounded.

According to reports, Chicago has experienced more murders and shootings in 2021 than the entire year of 2019.