Homeowner Fatally Shoots Suspect Who Was ‘Acting Very Strange’

A Spartanburg, South Carolina, homeowner fatally shot a man Sunday night who allegedly stepped onto the porch and was “acting very strange.”

The News & Observer notes the suspect initially approached the house and refused to leave after being told to do so.

However, the suspect eventually complied, leaving the yard only to return a short time later and approaching the home again.

Witnesses claimed the suspect was “acting very strange.”

GoUpstate reports one of the homeowners went inside and retrieved a gun when the suspect approached the home for a second time. The armed homeowner then came back out where he and others continued to order the suspect to leave.

The suspect allegedly continued to get closer to the front door and the homeowner shot and killed him.

Fox Carolina points out the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased suspect as 23-year-old Daniel Matthew Pilgrim.

