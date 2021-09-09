AOC Joins Extreme-Woke Left in Destroying the Definition of ‘Women’

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Wednesday joined the woke left in destroying the definition of women in an attempt to be politically correct and defend her usage of the phrase “menstruating people,” only to proceed to accuse the GOP of “protecting the patriarchal idea that women are most valuable as uterus holders.”

The self-proclaimed feminist forcefully defended her use of the phrase “menstruating people” on Wednesday, proclaiming people outside of that scientifically sound category can menstruate too.

“Not just women! Trans men & non-binary people can also menstruate. Some women also *don’t* menstruate for many reasons, including surviving cancer that required a hysterectomy,” she said, failing to note that there are only two biological sexes and that only females can menstruate or become pregnant.

“GOP mad at this are protecting the patriarchal idea that women are most valuable as uterus holders,” the New York lawmaker continued.

Ocasio-Cortez, who is purportedly devoted to science, added that people need to “grow up” and accept that “trans, two-spirit, and non-binary people” exist. Again, she failed to recognize the reality of two biological sexes, effectively erasing women in the process, despite her status as a feminist:

Trans, two-spirit, and non-binary people have always existed and will always exist. People can stay mad about that if they want, or they can grow up ✌🏽🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 8, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez is hardly the first figure to erase the reality of women. Last year, for example, the Merriam-Webster dictionary appeared to update its definition of “female” to include “having a gender identity that is opposite of male,” despite the fact that its primary definition negates that entirely, reading “of, relating to, or being the sex that typically has the capacity to bear young or produce eggs.”

It made a similar move weeks before, updating its definition of trans woman to “a woman who was indented as male at birth,” effectively erasing the basic concept of biological sex.

In December 2020, Nasdaq also moved to erase the reality of biological women by requiring companies to increase diversity by including a director who “self-identifies as female.”