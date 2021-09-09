Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Thursday said the Biden administration is suing Texas over its newly-enacted abortion law to distract from its fatally botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and the ongoing migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“The most precious freedom is life itself. Texas passed a law that ensures that the life of every child with a heartbeat will be spared from the ravages of abortion,” Abbott’s office said in a statement to ABC News. “Unfortunately, President Biden and his Administration are more interested in changing the national narrative from their disastrous Afghanistan evacuation and reckless open border policies instead of protecting the innocent unborn. We are confident that the courts will uphold and protect that right to life.”

Earlier Thursday, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Texas, alleging its abortion law is “in open defiance of the Constitution.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the civil lawsuit during a 3:00 P.M. EST press conference.

“This kind of scheme to nullify the Constitution of the United States is one that all Americans, whatever their politics or party, should fear,” Garland stated. “If it prevails, it may become a model for action in other areas, by other states and with respect to other constitutional rights and judicial precedents.”

“Nor need one think long or hard to realize the damage that would be done to our society if states were allowed to implement laws that empower any private individual to infringe on another’s constitutionally protected rights in this way,” he continued. “The act is clearly unconstitutional.”

The lawsuit comes after the Supreme Court gave a 5-4 decision not to block the law prohibiting abortion after six weeks.

Last Saturday, a judge has temporarily barred some Texas abortion facilities from facing legal action by the state’s largest anti-abortion organization.