Gov. Ron DeSantis to Preview Florida’s Action Against Biden’s Overreaching Vaccine Mandates

DeSantis
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

NEWBERRY, Florida — Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is set to preview Florida’s plan to combat President Joe Biden’s overreaching vaccine mandates on the American people — a move the governor has already blasted as “fundamentally wrong.”

DeSantis is holding a press conference in Newberry, Florida, to formally address President Biden’s plans to force vaccine requirements on the American people — particularly the 78-year-old’s decision to direct the Department of Labor to develop an emergency rule requiring employers with 100 or more employees “to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week.”

“I would just say generally when you’re taking action that’s unconstitutional, that threatens the jobs of the people in my state — many, many thousands of jobs —  I’m standing for them,” DeSantis said during an appearance at a veterans’ appreciation event in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, last week.

NORTH MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: A U.S. Army soldier from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, immunizes Max Pietro with the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Miami Dade College North Campus on March 10, 2021 in North Miami, Florida. The soldiers deployed to assist the Federal Emergency Management Agency at the state-run, federally-supported COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“We live in a Constitutional system, which people’s rights are respected, but particularly in this juncture, their livelihoods and their jobs have to be protected,” DeSantis continued, adding that Biden’s mandates are “totally counterproductive.”

Additionally, last week, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (R) vowed to take “any and all action within the authority of my office to stop this unprecedented power grab.”

The press conference is slated to begin at 10:45 a.m. Eastern.

