Kids Wearing MAGA Hats Pose for Photo with Joe Biden

President Joe Biden posed for a photo Saturday with a group of children wearing campaign MAGA hats showing support for former President Donald Trump.

The event took place in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where the president visited the Flight 93 memorial and stopped to visit the volunteer fire station.

Reporters traveling with the president did not witness the event, but a mother of one of the children posted the photo on social media.

We may not always see eye to eye, but we can all come together to be United! ❤️🇺🇸💙 Posted by Jana Musser on Saturday, September 11, 2021

Biden mentioned the event afterward as he spoke with reporters.

“I think the real issue for those kids that — just had a picture taken with — couple of them had Trump hats from last year — I think, for them, it’s going to be, are we going to, in the next 4, 5, 6, 10 years, demonstrate that democracies can work, or not?” he asked.

Biden repeated his understanding that America was founded on an “idea,” that all men were created equal.

“I mean, we never lived up to it, but we’ve never walked away from it, except the last — previous four years,” he said, referring to Trump’s presidency.