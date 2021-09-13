Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies on the botched Afghanistan withdrawal on Monday at 2 p.m. ET, in front of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

He will likely face questions about how the Biden administration failed to predict the collapse of the Afghan government, why it did not begin the evacuation of American citizens sooner, and how many Americans are still trapped behind enemy lines.

He will also likely face questions over the tens of thousands of evacuees who are now inside the United States or may come to the United States and what kind of vetting the administration is conducting.